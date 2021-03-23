NTA CMAT 2021: Admit card to be released soon at cmat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card of the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2021.

Once released, the admit cards will be available on the CMAT official site, cmat.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the admit cards are likely to be issued before 10 am of March 24, 2021. The exam will be held on March 31.

Steps to download the admit card

Click on one of the links mentioned for admit cards

Enter your registration number, password, and other credentials

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for further use

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

CMAT-2021 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2021-22. The participating Institutes of CMAT-2020 are the Institutions that will be accepting the CMAT Score.