NSA-level meet: Delhi Declaration warns against using Afghanistan's soil for terrorism

New Delhi: The Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan that took place in New Delhi on Wednesday, stressed that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts.

The Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan was adopted during the National Security Advisor (NSA)-level talks on Afghanistan, which was hosted by India. NSAs and equivalent authorities from Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the NSA meeting on Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, NSA Ajit Doval said that the present situation in Afghanistan will have implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but even for the security of its neighboring countries.

"This is a time for close consultation amongst us greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries. I am confident that our deliberation will be productive useful and will contribute to helping the people of Afghanistan and will enhance our collective security," Doval said.

The Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in Delhi emphasised that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts: Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/GNNKt5khRM — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Delhi Declaration emphasized the importance of ensuring fundamental rights of women, children

The Delhi Declaration called for ensuring that the fundamental rights of children, women and minority communities in Afghanistan are not violated. It also highlighted the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of the war-torn country considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reaffirming the internationally-stated stance that Afghanistan's land should not be used as safe haven for terror, the Delhi Declaration called for collective cooperation against the threats of radicalization, separatism, extremism and drug trafficking in the region.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 04:02 PM IST