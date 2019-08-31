NRC should be implemented in Bengal too: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday demanded implementation of NRC in the state to drive out Bangladeshi Muslims for the sake of internal security of the country.

BJP, he said, is committed to protecting the interest of Hindu refugees through the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Ghosh accused the TMC government of aiding Bangladeshi infiltration in the border areas of Bengal to secure its minority vote bank, a charge often brought by the saffron party.

"We demand that just like Assam, NRC should also be implemented in Bengal. If the TMC government is not willing to bite the bullet, we(BJP) will implement it and drive out Bangladeshi Muslims from the state after we come to power in 2021," he told reporters here.

Hindu refugees who have been forced to leave Bangladesh and other countries due to religious persecution or for other reasons would be given citizenship of the country under the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Ghosh said.