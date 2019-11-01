NRC in UP after initial survey: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a survey is being held to ascertain the quantum of illegal immigrants in the state.

"After the survey is complete, we will decide when to roll out the NRC-like exercise," he told reporters.

During the recently-concluded Assembly bypolls, the Chief Minister had stated that UP may also take a cue from Assam in implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He had praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over plans to implement NRC-like exercise across the country.

Sources in the home department have confirmed that a survey was underway by the police department for identifying illegal immigrants living in the state.

A letter from UP DGP OP Singh had been sent almost a month ago to all district police chiefs for carrying out a survey in their respective districts for identifying illegal Bangladeshi and other immigrants and to submit the report to the state home department.

Interestingly, the order to district police chiefs also carried a mention of Bangladeshi nationals living in the state illegally and then going off the radar.