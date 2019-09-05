NRC has made many people foreigners in their own country: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said here on Wednesday that National Register of Citizens (NRC) has made "many people who have families, careers, properties in India suddenly a foreigner" in their own country.

Speaking at an event here, Tharoor said: "You have taken people who know no other home but India, who have lived here, in many cases since 1971. Many people have lives, families, career, property, and everything in our country and now they are suddenly told they are foreigners and must be shunted to concentration camps."

The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Saturday with around 19 lakh people not included in it. The opposition parties have raised fears that a large number of Indian citizens have been excluded. The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971.