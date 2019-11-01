NRC: Congress sending committee to North-Eastern states for assessing ground realities

New Delhi: A six-member committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will visit North-East states to assess the situation on NRC issue, sources said.

The committee will include leaders like Mukul Wasnik and Jairam Ramesh. It will visit North-East states from November 5-15, sources added.

The committee would submit a report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi soon after their visit, sources revealed.

Congress party has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the implementation of NRC.

In the final NRC list published on August 31 for Assam, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims.