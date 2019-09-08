NRC: Amit Shah reiterates government's stance of not allowing any illegal immigrant to stay in Assam

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said no "illegal migrant" will be allowed to stay in the country and that the NRC exercise in Assam was completed in "time-bound manner".

Shah, also the chairman of the North Eastern Council (NEC), was addressing chief ministers of eight northeastern states, in his inaugural address at the 68th plenary session of the NEC here.

"Various people have raised all kinds of questions on the National Register of Citizens (NRC). I want to clearly say that not a single illegal migrant will be allowed to stay in the country by the Government of India. That is our commitment", the Union Home Minister asserted.

Referring to the just published NRC, Shah said, "lt was completed in a time-bound manner".

The meeting was also addressed by Union Minister of State incharge of DoNER and NEC vice chairman Jitendra Singh, official sources said.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the updated final list and 19,06,657 excluded, the NRC State Coordinator's office had said on August 31.