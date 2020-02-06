NPR is not threat to Muslims, says Rajinikanth

Chennai: Tamil film superstar and aspiring politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday came out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, proposed National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

The actor, who is seen as ideologically inclined towards the BJP and has espoused “spiritual politics”, accused the opposition parties of misleading the people about the citizenship legislation.

During a brief interaction with journalists in Chennai, he strongly batted for the NPR saying it is “very essential” and that it was brought in by the Congress in 2010 and subsequently by the government in 2015.