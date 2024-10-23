 NPF Opposes Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing In Naga Areas, Demands Immediate Elections For Hill Area Councils In Manipur
NPF Opposes Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing In Naga Areas, Demands Immediate Elections For Hill Area Councils In Manipur

The Naga People's Front (NPF), Manipur unit, expressed strong opposition to the proposed construction of a border fence between India and Myanmar in the Naga-inhabited areas.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
The organization emphasized that the boundary should be corrected in line with traditional demarcations before any fencing work is carried out. They argue that proceeding with the project without addressing these concerns would disregard the historical and cultural significance of the traditional boundary, potentially disrupting the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

In a separate but related demand, the NPF reiterated their call for the long-overdue elections for the six Autonomous District Councils (ADC) in Manipur's hill areas. The elections, which have been pending since 2020, were addressed in their earlier press statement on August 5, 2024. The organizations underscored the need to expedite the election process in the best interests of the hill area's citizens. They urged the Manipur government to adhere to the Cabinet decision dated June 13, 2024, which had committed to conducting the elections.

The NPF welcomed the Hill Area Committee's (HAC) recent recommendation, dated October 14, 2024, under Resolution No. 59/2024-(HAC), which called for the immediate conduct of the Autonomous District Council elections. The organization stressed that any unconstitutional delay or proposal affecting the election process undermines the democratic rights of grassroots communities. They asserted that restoring local self-governance through timely elections is essential for justice and effective administration in the region.

