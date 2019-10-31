NPCIL admits to cyber attack, says no cause for alarm

Chennai: A day after the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant officials had sought to reject claims of a cyber attack, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) on Wednesday admitted that one of its computers was attacked by a malware in September but said there was no cause for alarm.

“Identification of malware in NPCIL system is correct. The matter was conveyed by CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) when it was noticed by them on September 4, 2019.

The matter was immediately investigated by DAE specialists,” A.K. Nema, Associate Director and Appellate Authority, NPCIL, said in a statement.

“The investigation revealed that the infected computer belonged to a user who was connected in the internet connected network used for administrative purposes.

This is isolated from the critical internal network. The networks are being continuously monitored. Investigation also confirms that the plant systems are not affected,” he added.

Soon after the NPCIL statement, DMK president M K Stalin tweeted, “The cyber attack on NPCIL facilities is shocking and reveals the lack of adequate safety measures.

The Union Government must conduct a thorough enquiry into the lapses The National Cyber Security Coordinator owes an explanation on the preparedness of such facilities.”

On Monday night, independent cyber security expert Pukhraj Singh had taken to Twitter to flag what he felt was a access control level breach in the Kudankulam plant. Incidentally, he said that he had alerted the Government of India about this as early as September 3.