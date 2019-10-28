Just Bihar things: Students give college exam on open ground in Bettiah

Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav (RLSY) College in Bettiah was home to an unusual scene on Sunday as students thronged to the exam centre to write their GS exams. The college has a capacity of 2,000 students, but nearly 5,000 students were allocated this very college as the exam centre.

The result of this was overcrowding with students seen giving their exams in the college corridors and open grounds. Not only that, the overcrowding resulted in fewer teachers being present to supervise the students, giving rise to mass copying.

Examination In-Charge Rajeshwar Prasad said that the capacity of college is about 2000, but over 5000 students have been allotted. He also said that the college has requested concerned authorities to build exam hall in the campus.

He further went on to state that, “This problem can only be solved with the construction of a proper examination hall that can accommodate more students. We have contacted all authorities concerned, but an exam hall is yet to be constructed”.

The examination In-Charge also opined that not having a exam hall is impacting the students in a bad way as their marks are getting hampered due to bad handwriting.