Nowhere in world people sent to gas chambers to die: SC on manual scavenging

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed serious concern over people dying during manual scavenging and sewage cleaning in India, saying nowhere in the world people are sent to "gas chambers to die". While making scathing observations, the apex court said though more than 70 years have passed since Independence, caste discrimination still persists in the country.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra questioned Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, as to why proper protective gear like mask and oxygen cylinders were not being provided to people who are engaged in manual scavenging and cleaning of sewage or manholes. "Why are you not providing them masks and oxygen cylinders? In no country in the world, people are sent to gas chambers to die. Four to five people are dying due to this every month," the bench also comprising justices M R Shah and B R Gavai said.