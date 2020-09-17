Now you can re-live PM Modi's life for a day with this special virtual exhibition

In the virtual exhibition, the party has showcased the childhood struggle of PM Modi via a short video. It also gave information on the Prime Minister's self-exploration to the Himalayas with the title 'YOUNG NAMO, Discovery of Self' and also shared the photographs of him while meditating.

Another slide showcased the work undertaken by the Prime Minister since 2014 such as introducing Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao etc. The virtual exhibition also showcased the events in which the world leaders have honoured the Prime Minister and how Indians worldwide feel a sense of pride.

This virtual exhibition also showed that when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, how Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally requested the parents of the girl child to send them to school, resulting in dropout rate reduced from 20 per cent to 2 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, and wishes poured in for the BJP leader from top dignitaries, including President and Vice President, Union ministers and leaders from across the political divide. The BJP is organising a number of events, mainly aimed at public service, across the country to celebrate Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Divas'.