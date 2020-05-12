Now, you can dial WhatsApp number 8800007722 to give Arvind Kejriwal suggestions to improve Delhi

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal during a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of different states had said that barring containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the national capital.

The fresh round of consultation was held on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end.

Recently, the Union Health Ministry classified the entire national capital, which has 11 districts, as red zone. The city has 272 wards. During the video conference PM Modi told chief ministers that India will have to devise and implement a "balanced strategy" to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and the biggest challenge for the country will be to ensure that the infection does not spread to villages.