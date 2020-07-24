Now Vikas Dubey's wife claims her husband suffered from 'anxiety'

Richa Dubey, the wife of late gangster Vikas Dubey on Friday said that her husband was an anxiety patient and was undergoing treatment for the past three to four years.

Speaking to ANI, when asked, why did Vikas Dubey kill policemen in Kanpur encounter, Richa said, "I have said before that I have no knowledge in this regard. If I were there, I would have tried to stop him. I could have stopped the incident as I had the ability to stop Vikas, but I cannot say what was God's wish. What I can say is that Vikas was an anxiety patient and I was facilitating his treatment for the past three to four years, I have the reports. I think that Vikas had the anxiety attack and that is why he committed a mistake."

"Vikas called me and said that there is firing going on in the village and you should go away from the house with children. So I went away immediately," she said while speaking about the incident.