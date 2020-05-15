Now, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gives Rs2002 crore to 56,000 entrepreneurs

Lucknow: Within 24 hours of the announcement by the Centre, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave out loans worth Rs 2002 crore to 56,754 entrepreneurs in the MSME sectors on Thursday.

Preparations to strengthen the MSME sector had already been made in the state which has now become the first state in the country to disburse such a large amount of loan.

With one click, the chief minister not only disbursed the loan but also inaugurated the online loan mela in the state.

The CM said that the loans given to 56,754 units will ensure employment for two lakh people. Yogi Adityanath, showcasing the single-window system, said that he was committed to turning the workers and labourers into the strength of the state.