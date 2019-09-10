Now, Urmila Matondkar quits Congress, cites petty in-house politics as reason behind resignation

Recently, in a letter addressed to the party leadership, Matondkar had criticised the conduct of Sandesh Kondvilkar and Bhushan Patil, close associates of Sanjay Nirupam, a former Mumbai Congress president, during campaigning. The letter is dated May 16, a week before the Lok Sabha election results were announced, and addressed to Milind Deora, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) chief.

Milind Deora announced his resignation from the post, taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the elections. Milind Deora, a former MP, had succeeded his political bête noire Sanjay Nirupam as the president of Mumbai Congress ahead of the elections.