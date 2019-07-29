Now, technical snag forces brief adjournment of Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Minutes into the day's proceedings, a technical snag forced a brief adjournment of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The problem was sorted out after 15 minutes and the House resumed work as per schedule.

When the Rajya Sabha was congratulating nominated member Mary Kom for winning gold at the President's Cup in Indonesia and other sportspersons, a treasury bench member reported the snag. Another member suggested it was related to wiring.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu later said he would find out what exactly was the problem.