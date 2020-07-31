Now, Rhea tells SC that Sushant's brother-in-law in Haryana Police behind Bihar FIR

Rhea informed the top court that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant till June 8. She claimed that Sushant was suffering from depression for some time and was on anti-depressants.

"In peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case filed by at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh," Rehea said in her plea.

"He committed suicide on the morning of June 14 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself. The petitioner was summoned and she had visited the Bandra police station on various occasions and her statement was recorded under Section 175 of CrPC.

"The petitioner has filed a complaint at Santa Cruz police station in Mumbai against the death and rape threats. It would be just and expedient, if the transfer of the case is directed from Patna to Mumbai," the plea said.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said that his client has electronically filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai where the investigation in connection to the actor's death was already in progress.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor's alleged suicide on June 14. Sushant's father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports with the media. Sushant's family has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family.