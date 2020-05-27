Now Rahul's 'sister' Aditi Singh changes Twitter bio, drops Congress

More recently, she hit headlines after defying her party to attend a 36-hour special Vidhan Sabha session in Uttar Pradesh that had been boycotted by all opposition parties. Less than 24 hours later, Singh was given 'Y' category security by the Yogi Adityanath government.

She welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir at a time when the Congress was opposing the move, and has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from time to time.

The Congress has already filed a petition seeking her disqualification from the membership of the state assembly for alleged anti-party activities. However, no action has yet been taken on the petition.

More recently, Aditi Singh slammed the Congress for sending buses for migrant workers and appreciated the work being done by the Yogi government for migrants.