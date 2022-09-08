BJP president JP Nadda interacts with heads of mission of 9 countries

BJP Party president JP Nadda interacted with ambassadors from different countries today under the “Know BJP” initiative at the Party HQ. The party share details the history, struggle, ideology & contributions of the BJP to our country. |

New Delhi: BJP's National President JP Nadda on Wednesday interacted with the 'Heads of Missions' to India of nine countries as a part of the "Know BJP" campaign.

The interaction session is a part of the campaign, which started on April 6, 2022, the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is the fifth such interaction under the campaign, and so far it has covered 56 countries, including the US and the European Union.

The party's foreign affairs department in-charge, Vijay Chauthaiwale, said, "Nadda also announced that BJP would soon start an interaction programme with the political parties in different countries, which would be announced in a month."

Nadda met with the heads of missions from South Africa, Paraguay, the Netherlands, Mexico, Colombia, Ethiopia, Cambodia, the Maldives, and Mali at the party headquarters here as part of the "Know BJP" campaign.

A documentary of the BJP's journey since 1951 was also shown to the dignitaries.

Nadda interacted with the dignitaries and elaborated in detail on how the party works; how the training programme works from the national level to the grassroots level; how internal democracy works; and what the methodology of the party in connecting to the grassroots level to the block level using technology.

"After showing the documentary of the BJP and an interactive session by party president JP Nadda, the heads of the missions asked several questions regarding the organisational structure of the BJP, especially how we connect at a grassroots level and how the system works," said Chauthaiwale while talking to news agency ANI.

"Naddaji recalled the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party, its long journey, its struggles and electoral successes, the changes that the BJP governments have brought to the Centre and states, and also the future plans of the party, "he added.

"The envoys asked questions about the previous elections and the future course of action of the party." There were discussions about the scenario of Indian politics and the organisation of the BJP in general."

There were discussions regarding the five pledges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on August 15. The ambassadors were curious to know about the upcoming elections and how the BJP planned to win the elections in the state.

In today's dialogue, most of the "Heads of Missions" gave their suggestions to Nadda regarding people-to-people, party-to-party contact, and the exchange of ideas between the political parties.

"Everyone appreciated the struggle and the journey of the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Chauthaiwale.

He also described various social activities and initiatives of the party during COVID-19.

Along with the National President, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the party's foreign affairs department, the party's national general secretary, Vinod Tawde, and the party's national spokesperson, Nalin Kohli, were also present.