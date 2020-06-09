Now, Karnataka reports a steep decline in cases

For the first time in weeks, Karnataka reported a steep decline in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The state reported only 161 cases, taking the total to 5921. But two deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 66.

Yadgiri district had the maximum number of cases at 61 – all returnees from Maharashtra. Bengaluru Urban came next with 29 new cases followed by Dakshina Kannada (23).

The state also recorded discharge of 164 Covid-19 patients, taking the total discharges to 2605 and active cases to 3248.