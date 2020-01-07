Now, BJP leader Dilip Srivastava exposes Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Lucknow: Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has failed miserably due to massive corruption and nexus of government-civic officials, a senior Bhartiya Janta Party leader Dilip Srivastava has revealed these bare facts to PM Narendra Modi, whose pet project the policy is.

In his 2 January letter addressed to CM Yogi Adityanath, Srivastava states, “Although the government has crackdown corruption in Uttar Pradesh, it has continued in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation under the patronage of state government officials.

They have ensured that 74th amendment of the constitution, which empowers civic bodies, is not fully implemented in the state. Therefore, the institution of local self-government is on the verge of dying.”

Explaining the issue further he writes, “The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has outsourced garbage collection work to a private firm “Eco-green” and sewage cleaning work to another firm “Suyash”.

Both failed to deliver but managed to get the payment. Lucknow ranks much below in Swachhta rank. Who is responsible for that?”