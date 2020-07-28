Now all motorbikes will need handholds, footrests, and saree guards from January 2022

YRF’s ‘Dhoom’ franchise may have increased the love for high-end bikes. Be it John Abraham or Hrithik Roshan; cruising through a sports bike has an elevated thrill, espcially on the outskirts, ditching the busy city roads.

However, these beasts care little when it comes to the pillion riders, who are often seen in a squat position, fighting the back pain that comes as a bonus.

In addition to that, women have to take extra care while wearing a saree or dupatta that can be fatal if stuck in the rear wheel.

But things are about to change.

According to reports, the central government has amended the Central Motor Vehicle rules making it mandatory for all motorbikes to have “handholds and footrests along with protective devices on the rear wheel serving as 'saree guards'.”

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the Central Motor Vehicles (seventh amendment) Rules 2020 and accordingly issued a gazette notification amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.

Besides protective devices to increase safety, manufacturers have been directed to cover half of the rear vehicle so that a person’s scarf, dupatta or saree does not get entangled in them, which have caused asphyxiation-like accidents in the past.

The Centre further added that footrests of motorbikes manufactured from January 1, 2022 should comply with the requirements specified in Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act.