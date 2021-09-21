Notice to Centre on plea against NEET-SS exam pattern changes

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and National Medical Council (NMC) on a plea by post-graduate doctors alleging the last-minute change in exam pattern for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021.

A Bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice BV Nagarathna sought the response from the Centre and NMC and posted the matter for hearing on Monday, September 27.

The petition filed by 41 qualified post-graduate doctors from across the country who aspire to become super-specialists by cracking NEET-SS 2021, sought direction for striking down changes in exam pattern.

The plea challenged the move of the government on the ground of lack of authority as well as being manifestly arbitrary. Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that notification for the exam, scheduled for November this year, was issued on July 23, however, on August 31, 2021, another notification was issued changing the pattern of the exam when only 2 months remained before NEET SS 2021 exams scheduled to be held on November 13 and 14.

