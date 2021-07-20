'Nothing wrong in it': CPI(M) leader E Kareem backs Kerala govt's decision of COVID relaxations on Bakrid

CPI (M)'s Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Tuesday backed Kerala government's decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Bakri Eid after Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned the state government's decision.

E Kareem said the state government has kept in mind the struggles faced by traders and other communities and there is nothing wrong in the decision being made as it safeguards their interests.

Kareem said, "Bakrid is not just about celebrations, it's also about people associated with it. Traders & other communities struggling to survive due to Covid. To safeguard their interests, Kerala govt has done it, nothing wrong in it".

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has criticised the Kerala government decision to remove restrictions ahead of the Eid celebrations as the COVID threat is showing no signs of abatement in the state.



IMA condemned the state government's order calling it 'inappropriate at this time of medical emergency'. The IMA further urged chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan led state government to withdraw the order with impending third wave of COVID-19 hanging above us.

‘IMA is pained to see amidst the rising of cases and Sero positivity, the Kerala government has issued an order to ease lockdown conditions on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakri Id. It is unwarranted and inappropriate at this time of medical emergency. When many Northern states like J&K, Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal have stopped, with a constructive sense of public safety the traditional and popular pilgrimage Yatras, it is an unfortunate that the learned state of Kerala has taken these retrograde decisions", the organisation said in a statement.



In the view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakri-Eid), Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that shops in areas under triple lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 in the state will be allowed to remain open on July 19.