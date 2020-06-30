Nothing on Indian lives lost in standoff, but China mourns loss of its apps

China never had a word to say about the Indian lives lost in the violent standoff in eastern Ladakh. But the Modi government’s decision to ban 59 apps, developed mostly by Chinese firms, has surely sent it into mourning.

In an immediate reaction after the announcement of the ban, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Beijing is strongly concerned and stressed that New Delhi has a responsibility to uphold the legitimate rights of international investors, including those of the Chinese.

The Indian government surely wanted to make a point, to send out a message about how angry it was at the Chinese transgression at the border. But China does not expect to take the ban in its stride and this was more than apparent when later in the day it said that the procedure adopted constitutes possible breach of relevant WTO rules.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Chinese embassy spokesperson, Counselor Ji Rong, said, “India's measures are selective and discriminatory. They are aimed at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, run against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuse national security exceptions and (are) suspected of violating WTO rules. It also goes against the general trend of international trade and e-commerce and is not conducive to consumer interests and market competition in India."