'Nothing for middle class, farmers': Rahul Gandhi on Budget 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget for 2022-23 as a "zero-sum budget", saying it has nothing for the salaried, middle class and the poor.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for - Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs."

His comments came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament.

Earlier today, FM Sitharaman began her presentation of Budget 2022 by expressing empathy with those who were affected by the adverse health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finance Minister said that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies. She also said that Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over the next 25 years.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:19 PM IST