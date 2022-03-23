'Nothing can be more painful in democracy than women and children being burnt alive': Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar on Birbhum incident

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday speaking on Barbhum violence said nothing can be more painful in a democracy than women and children being burnt alive.

Speaking to reporters, Jagdeep Dhankar condemning the killings in the incident said that he wont say more on the matter.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction on the incident, Dhankar said, "I will not say a word on that because the PM has spoken. I am sure you all listened to it. Looking at the enormity of the carnage - we have not seen such kind of carnage in recent history - he has reacted on it."

"Nothing can be more painful in a democracy than women and children being burnt alive. I will say no more on the issue," Jagdeep Dhankhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nothing can be more painful in a democracy than women and children being burnt alive. I will say no more on the issue: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Rampurhat, Birbhum incident pic.twitter.com/F5DOhAZcZM — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

PM Narendra Modi today, describing the killings in Birbhum a day before, as "heinous", said the culprits should not be forgiven.

Speaking at a virtual event to inaugurate a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters at the Victoria Memorial here, Prime Minister said the Central Government is willing to help the state in any way required in bringing perpetrators to justice.

"I express my condolences over the violent incident in Birbhum district in West Bengal. "I hope that the state government will definitely ensure that those who have committed such heinous crimes are punished," Modi said.

"I would also urge the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents, those who encourage such criminals. The centre would extend all sorts of help to the state government to ensure the culprits are booked," he said.

TMC leader and senior Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee reacting to the Prime Minister's offer of help in ensuring justice for the victims of the Birbhum killings said, "The state government is duty-bound to ensure that the rule of law should take its course. The culprits will be hunted down and punished."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:37 PM IST