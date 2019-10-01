Nothing alright in Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday asserted that nothing is all right in Jammu and Kashmir as claimed by the Centre and the ruling BJP as half of the population in Kashmir valley is starving and the economy of even Jammu is ruined, with an atmosphere of fear rampant all over the state.

He told a Press conference at the AICC headquarters that he was thankful to the Supreme Court permitting him to visit his own state after the administration under the Centre’s directive thrice blocked his entry in the state.

Though the Court did not seek a report on his 5-day visit to the state last week, he said he was in two minds whether to give it the report on the situation there or not.

His fear is that those who met him to narrate their plight may be put in jail if he gives their names since all his visitors were repeatedly warned of repercussions and they were videographed besides three levels of security check.

He feared starvation deaths and suicides in the coming days because of the government refusing to admit the ground reality.