'Not written in Vedas': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami cancels live streaming of Chardham Yatra

After taking the decision of cancelling the Kanwar Yatra 2021, the Uttarakhand government now has decided not to hold live streaming of Chardham Yatra. While talking to the reporters, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stating the reason behind cancelling the streaming of the yatra said, "it is not written in the Vedas."

He also said that the government will be also filing an affidavit in the High Court in this regard.

The Chardham Devasthanam Board also on Friday decided not to permit live-streaming of ceremonies from the sancta sanctorum of Uttarakhand's famous Himalayan temples in reverence to the religious beliefs associated with them.

"Considering the religious beliefs and conventions associated with Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, the board unanimously decided not to allow live-streaming of the ceremonies from the sanctum sanctorums," an official said.

The decision was taken at the third meeting of the board headed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he said.