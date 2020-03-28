Not driving your car during coronavirus lockdown? Here are some tips to ensure it doesn't get damaged

- Start your car every three days to preven the battery from dying

- Do not leave the handbrake on when you park the car for long periods. This can result in the brake pads getting stuck to the disc that can result in the wear and tear of the vehicle

- Cover your car up: Covering the car will prevent dried leaves or bird droppings falling on the vehicle

- Clean the interiors: Take out food packets, empty water bottles and other things that you tend to leave in the car. Treat your vehicle like a temple

- In case the car is parked for too long during the week, then just move it front and back, to give the tyres some life