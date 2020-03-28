Not driving your car during coronavirus lockdown? Here are some tips to ensure it doesn't get damaged

At this time, most people are under lockdown, which means they will not step out of the house unless absolutely necessary. This means that vehicles, too, will be parked and not used, which may in the long run, affect these cars.
Twitter user Mohan Sinha took to the micro-blogging site, citing this concern and gave vehicle owners tips on how to keep their four-wheeler safe.
- Start your car every three days to preven the battery from dying
- Do not leave the handbrake on when you park the car for long periods. This can result in the brake pads getting stuck to the disc that can result in the wear and tear of the vehicle
- Cover your car up: Covering the car will prevent dried leaves or bird droppings falling on the vehicle
- Clean the interiors: Take out food packets, empty water bottles and other things that you tend to leave in the car. Treat your vehicle like a temple
- In case the car is parked for too long during the week, then just move it front and back, to give the tyres some life
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)