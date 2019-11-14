Not Raghubar Das, Modi-Shah will lead BJP's Jharkhand campaign

With the formal divorce between the AJSU and BJP in Jharkhand, the saffron party has its strategy ready: Don't make Raghubar Das the party face; let PM Modi and Amit Shah take the lead and harp more on national issues than focus on achievements of the state government.

After November 13, the last day of nomination for Jharkhand, the split between the two warring allies in Jharkhand became official. Even the JD-U and LJP -- two NDA constituents -- decided to go solo. Hence, the BJP has decided to mount an aggressive campaign, confident of an advantage in a 3-way fight.

But the biggest roadblock for the party remains its chief ministerial face: Raghubar Das whose unpopularity even within the state BJP has reached the ears of both BJP working president J.P. Nadda and President Amit Shah.

Sources say a conscious decision has been taken to keep the BJP's CM face not in the foreground. "We know there is disenchantment with him. But accepting that before election will be suicidal. He is our 'Ram Chandra'", joked a senior BJP leader.