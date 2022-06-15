'Not political but a religious visit': Aaditya Thackeray in Ayodhya

Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday reached Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Temple. During a press conference, Aaditya clarified that his visit to the Ram Temple is not for political benefits.

"Shiv Sena leaders and I have visited here for religious purpose and there is no political benefit behind it," said Thackeray during the press conference.

Further, Thackeray said that Maharashtra Sadan will be built in Ayodhya for all devotees from Maharashtra and CM Uddhav Thackeray will speak with UP CM Yogi Adityanath about a place for the construction.

He also said that Shiv Sena's Hindutva is to keep its promise to the people.

The Maharashtra Minister also recalled when Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray once told him to pay visit to UP's ISKCON temple.

Thackeray arrived in Lucknow at around 11 am from where he reached Ayodhya by road.

Over 1,000 Shiv Sainiks had already reached the temple town for Aaditya's visit.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Eknath Shinde reached Ayodhya on Tuesday to oversee arrangements for Thackeray's visit.

Earlier, head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray had announced his visit to Ayodhya on June 5 which was cancelled later. Soon after, Shiv Sena announced Thackeray's Ayodhya visit.

