Not on same page as Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi? Milind Deora differs with Congressmen, points out 'India imports Brent crude - not WTI'

Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday took to Twitter to fact check his own colleagues after party leaders called for a lowering of fuel prices in the country. This comes after West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices in the US fell below $0 per barrel for the first time in history amid the coronavirus outbreak and reduced demand. Essentially, companies now have oil, but not enough storage capacity.

Following the news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter stating that the Narendra Modi-led government should reduce prices for petrol and diesel in India.

"Price of crude oil has fallen to unprecedented levels in the world. Yet, in our country petrol is selling for Rs. 69 and diesel for Rs. 62 per liter?" He wrote, sharing a news article on the topic. Gandhi said that any price drop in this time of danger was good.

"When will this government listen?" he wondered.