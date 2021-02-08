Not just the biggest, India is the 'mother of democracy': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

The PM said Indian democracy is not a western institution, rather a human institution, and India's history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. "We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today, it's essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism," he added.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, he made a fervent appeal to protesters to end their agitation against the new farm laws, and questioned the opposition parties for their sudden "U-turn" on the agriculture reforms.

Modi also hit out at those behind the protests, saying a new "breed" of agitators has emerged in the country who cannot live without agitation, and that the country should beware of them.

He said the new FDI (Foreign Destructive Ideology) has emerged in the country, and "we need to be more aware to save the country from such an ideology."

Modi also stressed that India is very proud of the contribution of Sikhs, and that the language used by some for them will not benefit the country. He alleged that some people are also trying to defame Sikhs.