'Not just another partnership': Modi cites Statue of Unity to highlight 'close relationship' between India and US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday connected India and and the US through "Values and ideals, spirit of enterprise and innovation, opportunities and challenges, hopes and aspirations".

Not to mention, statues.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Namaste Trump event at Gujarat's Motera Stadium alongside the US President. The US leader is at present in India for a two day visit.

Connecting the United States and India through two statues -- the Statues of Liberty and the Statue of Unity, PM Modi positioned India as a nation that has much in common with the United States.

Modi said that while the United States is the "land of the free", India "treats the whole world as one".

"India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity'," PM Modi said during his address at the "Namaste Trump" event.