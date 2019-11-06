Not just a PIPEdream: How children can actually learn things instead of rote-learning

"Are schools actually teaching your child anything," asks a video created by consulting firm FSG. The video is for Program to Improve Private Early Education (PIPE), an initiative to replace rote memorisation techniques for learning with activity-based ones in the 300,000 affordable private schools in India.
Not all Indian have the financial comfort needed to send their children to a private school, and often, they end up spending outside of their means in a bid to educate their children well. "Low-income families, earning INR 9,000–INR 25,000 per month, constitute approximately 70 percent of urban India. One of the topmost priorities for low-income families is providing an English language education so that their child can get a white collar job. Eighty-six percent of these families invest a disproportionate amount of their income to send their children to affordable private schools (APSs), as they believe APSs provide better English language education than government schools," says the FSG website.
But while the child may be able to read and write in English, there is no clear understanding of what they are reading, beyond what has been told to them. PIPE says that the learning outcomes are poor, with only 35% of Class 10 students being able to read at a Class 4 level.
The video shows this very fact with live examples. Children who can churn our numbers from 1-100 do not actually understand which number is bigger or smaller than another. Similarly, words that are familaiar because they have been taught can be easily identified by the child while unknown words (even of the three-letter variety) become insurmountable obstacles.
The video does not end there. Having clearly pointed out the problem, PIPE explains how it can be avoided by simply using activity-based learning methods. Instead of making someone memorize numbers, for example, they suggest making the child count the same number of objects so as to avoid any confusion about which number is bigger.
PIPE is working to implement this alternative system in 300,000 affordable private schools in India. According to their website, they are "building a demand for parents to seek activity-based learning, and assisting 8 private companies (partners) to supply high-quality activity-based learning to APSs."
For more details you can take a look at their website.
