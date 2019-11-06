Not just a PIPEdream: How children can actually learn things instead of rote-learning

The video shows this very fact with live examples. Children who can churn our numbers from 1-100 do not actually understand which number is bigger or smaller than another. Similarly, words that are familaiar because they have been taught can be easily identified by the child while unknown words (even of the three-letter variety) become insurmountable obstacles.

The video does not end there. Having clearly pointed out the problem, PIPE explains how it can be avoided by simply using activity-based learning methods. Instead of making someone memorize numbers, for example, they suggest making the child count the same number of objects so as to avoid any confusion about which number is bigger.

PIPE is working to implement this alternative system in 300,000 affordable private schools in India. According to their website, they are "building a demand for parents to seek activity-based learning, and assisting 8 private companies (partners) to supply high-quality activity-based learning to APSs."

For more details you can take a look at their website.

We at The Free Press Journal would encourage you to share this video with those who may be able to benefit from it and help us spread awareness.