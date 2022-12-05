e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Not here to reopen history,' says SC over plea for removal of wrong historical facts of Taj Mahal

'Not here to reopen history,' says SC over plea for removal of wrong historical facts of Taj Mahal

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking removal of alleged wrong historical facts related to the construction of the Taj Mahal from history books and find the age of the monument.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | PTI
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking removal of alleged wrong historical facts related to the construction of the Taj Mahal from history books and find the age of the monument.

SC's reaction to the plea

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar asked the petitioner to approach the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and make a representation before it.

"The PILs are not meant for fishing enquiry. We are not here to reopen history. Let history continue. The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn. The petitioner is granted liberty to make representation to the ASI. We have not expressed any merits on the same," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Surjit Singh Yadav seeking direction to the Centre to remove the alleged wrong historical facts related to the construction of the Taj Mahal from history books and textbooks.

The plea also sought directions to the ASI to carry out a probe into the age of the Taj Mahal.

Claims by the petitioner

The petitioner contended that his research shows that a magnificent mansion already existed at the site where the body of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan's wife Mumtaz Mahal was placed in a dome-like structure.

"It is extremely strange why all the court chroniclers of Shah Jahan have not mentioned the name of the architect of this magnificent mausoleum. Therefore, this quite clearly indicates that the mansion of Raja Man Singh was not demolished but only modified and renovated to create the current look of the Taj Mahal. That is why there is no mention of any architect in the accounts of the court chroniclers of Shah Jahan," the plea submitted.

The 17th century monument is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Read Also
Supreme Court refuses to stay Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant surgery successful, daughter Rohini becomes donor

Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant surgery successful, daughter Rohini becomes donor

AIMA MAT 2022: PBT registration last date today; here are steps to apply

AIMA MAT 2022: PBT registration last date today; here are steps to apply

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Watch PM Modi's brother gets emotional while talking about him;...

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Watch PM Modi's brother gets emotional while talking about him;...

Dramatic visuals of building collapse in Delhi's Shastri Nagar caught on camera

Dramatic visuals of building collapse in Delhi's Shastri Nagar caught on camera

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Amit Shah casts vote in Ahmedabad, urges first-time voters to...

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Amit Shah casts vote in Ahmedabad, urges first-time voters to...