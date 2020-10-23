Not BJP’s manifesto, country will run on the Constitution: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday addressed her first press conference after being released from 14 months of detention.

In the presser, she launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and said her party will continue the fight to "bring back the state flag" and "won't abandon Kashmir's battle" for special status.

Mufti said, “The people of J&K are expendable to them (Centre), what they want is territory. This country will run on the Constitution, not on the BJP’s manifesto."

"My flag is this (points to the flag of J&K kept on the table in front of her). When this flag comes back, we'll raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag...This flag forged our relationship with that flag," she said.

"Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," she added.