'Not answer to failures, mental health issues': Amid Bollywood drug allegations, PIB bats for #NashaMuktBharatAbhiyaan

Over the last month or so, there has been massive debate over the use of drugs in India. While the current discussion appears to have begun in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, it has since been amplified by a slew of events.

From Rhea Chakraborty being arrested by the Narcotics Bureau to actor Kangana Ranaut speaking on several occasions about the use of drugs in the film industry -- it has started massive discussions about substance abuse. Amid this, the Press Information Bureau, and indeed, the government as a whole, has struck a cautionary note.

"Drugs are not the answers to your failures and mental health issues. Those who fight the failures with courage, are the real winners! Together, let's make a drug-free India," the PIB tweeted on Tuesday, sharing a video to emphasise the message.