Not a ‘moo’t comment: Bengal man seeks gold loan against his cows, gram Pradhan demands ‘Nobel Prize' for Dilip Ghosh

Moved by BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh’s comment that desi cows’ milk had gold! Buoyed by Ghosh’s statement, a Bengal man from Dankuni area reached a branch of Manappuram Finance Limited in the hope of securing a gold loan against two cows.

He told a local news channel: "I have come here for a gold loan and hence I have brought my cows with me. I heard that there is gold in cow milk. My family depends on these cows. I have 20 cows and if I get the loan, I will be able to expand my business."

However, Manoj Singh, Pradhan, Garalgacha gram panchayat was extremely critical of Ghosh and his preposterous statement: “Dilip Ghosh should get Nobel prize for the situation he has created and for claiming that there is gold in cow milk. Every day people are coming in my panchayat with cows and asking me how much loan they can get against the cows. They say their cows produce 15-16 litres milk per day so they should get the loan. i am ashamed after hearing all this. A political leader should talk about roti, kapda, makan. He should think about development. But they (BJP) only talk about religion and Hindutva. People can see what is happening, and they will only take a decision."

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh claimed on Monday that cows in the country produce milk which has gold in it and also added that foreign breeds are not "our gaumata" but "aunties".

"The country's own breed of cows have a special characteristic. There is gold mixed in its milk and that is why the colour of their milk is golden. There is a 'nari' (blood vessel) that helps produce gold with the help of sunlight. So, we have to keep those (local) cows. If we drink 'desi' cow milk, we will become healthy and can prevent diseases," he said at a 'Gopa Ashtami' programme in Burdwan.

"The breeds of cows that we bring from abroad are not cows. They are a kind of 'janwar' (beast). These foreign breeds don't sound like cows. Those are not our gaumata, but our aunties. It is not good for the country if we worship such aunties," he said.

The BJP leader asserted that cow is "our mother" and threatened of action against those who "misbehave" with the animal.

"Cow is our mother. We stay alive by consuming cow milk. So, if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated. On the holy soil of India, killing cows and consuming beef is a crime," he said.