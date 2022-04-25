Norway's Foreign Min Anniken Huitfeldt tweets in Hindi about her visit to India, congratulates PM Modi on 75 years of independence

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt who arrived in India on Monday tweeted in Hindi about her maiden vist in the country and also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 75 years since independence of India.

Anniken Huitfeldt will be in India from April 25-27 to take part in the Raisina Dialogue, in addition to holding bilateral talks. The Norwegian Foreign Minister will be accompanied by a business delegation, the Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi had said in a statement.

In a tweet in Hindi she wrote, "Today I'm travelling to India. "Congratulations to India on the completion of 75 years of independence #AzadikaAmritMahotsav . Norway cooperates with India on topics such as oceans, clean energy, climate, environment. We look forward to further strengthen our relationship."

The Norwegian Embassy had said, Norway cooperates with India on the ocean, clean energy, climate and the environment, among other things.

Both countries have an increasing and extensive business collaboration. In addition, Norway and India are together in the UN Security Council.

"Norway and India share common ambitions on climate and environment. To fulfil India's goals in this area, largescale development of renewable energy and hydrogen production is required, for which the country needs foreign investment and international technology," said Huitfeldt after arriving in India.

"This opens up great opportunities for Norwegian business and industry and therefore a number of Norwegian companies will participate during the visit," Huitfeldt added.

In addition to participating in the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual geopolitical conference, she will also hold bilateral talks.

Norway aims to increase cooperation with India to contribute to strengthened multilateral cooperation, a strengthened international trade system and legal order, the statement said.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 06:02 PM IST