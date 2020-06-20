North Korean hackers may attack 20 lakh Indians with COVID-19 phishing emails: Report

New Delhi: India is among six nations that may see a large cyber attack on June 21 in the form of Covid-19 themed phishing campaign from North Korean state hackers.

The attack are part of the Lazarus Group's large-scale campaign targeting more than 50 lakh individuals and businesses, including small and large enterprises, across six countries: India, Singapore, South Korea, Japan the UK and the US, according to a ZDNet report on Friday.

"The North Korean hacker group is looking to gain financially from the campaign, where targeted email recipients will be asked to visit fraudulent websites and lured into revealing their personal and financial data," according to Singapore-headquartered cybersecurity vendor Cyfirma.

Lazarus' hackers claimed to have details of 11 lakh individual email IDs in Japan, another 20 lakh in India, and 180,000 business contacts in the UK. The attack would include 8,000 organisations in Singapore where the business contacts highlighted in an email template were addressed to members of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), said the report.