North Karnataka civic polls: BJP triumphs in Belgavi and Hubballi-Dharwad, Congress ahead in Kalburgi

Bengaluru: In the three keenly contested civic body elections in north Karnataka, the BJP won a clear majority in Belagavi City Corporation where the saffron party won in 24 wards while Congress bagged seven wards, independents in six and AIMIM in one. The BJP is also ahead in the Hubballi-Dharwad corporation having won 39 wards with the Congress close behind in 33 wards, independents in six wards, JDS in one and AIMIM in three. But this corporation is heading towards a hung house.

In Kalburgi civic corporation, the Congress is ahead.

The counting of votes for the Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporation polls in Karnataka began Monday morning under tight security. A total of 195 wards in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi voted on Friday to choose from the over 1,100 candidates. The North Karnataka municipal elections are being touted as the first litmus test for the CM Basavaraj Bommai, who recently took over the reins of the BJP government in Karnataka, after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa.

Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen fielded their nominees. In Belagavi, Shiv Sena-Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members contested as independents.

The polls for three corporations were held on September 3 by adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 08:52 PM IST