'Nonsense': ECI Expresses Anger Over News Outlets Airing Election Results After Initial Few Mins Of Official Counting Of Votes

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday expressed anger over news outlets airing election results before the official commencement of counting of votes by the ECI. Kumar said that the Election Commission’s first official data on its website comes at 9:30 am while most news broadcasters declare results immediately after 8 am, calling the latter’s entire procedure “nonsense”.
Kumar said this during a press conference held in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he announced the election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
He further raised concerns about the credibility of exit polls, stating that there is no solid evidence in the public domain to support their accuracy. He said, “There is nothing to prove that exit polls are right in the public domain.”
When asked about the discrepancies between exit polls and the final results in Haryana, Kumar highlighted the unrealistic expectations that arise from exit polls.
“Counting of votes takes place three days after the voting. The expectation rises from the evening the voting ends. Everyone thinks this is going to happen. But this is not backed scientifically,” he stated.
Kumar also pointed out issues with the early release of vote-counting results. “Results start to come out from morning 8:05 or 8:10 am, which is totally nonsense because the counting starts at 8:30 am. We have proof this time to show that results started coming out from 8 am. Is this to justify the trend shown by the exit polls?” he questioned, warning that such practices could create serious issues and lead to public frustration.
The Chief Election Commissioner stated that the gap between public expectation and actual election results needs to be addressed and that such discrepancies could undermine trust in the electoral process.
The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday.
The votes for the two states will be counted on November 23.
"There are 9.63 crore eligible voters in Maharashtra while the number of eligible voters in Jharkand is 2.6 crore," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference here.
Bye-elections to 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 1.