Non-resident Bengali medical professionals write to Mamata on low representation of COVID-19 figures

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has faced flak on social media for their decision to ban the use of mobile phones inside hospitals. The announcement was made by state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Wednesday. “Novel coronavirus spreads through mobile phones and a decision has been taken as per WHO guidelines, to control the spread of the infection. All doctors, medical staff and patients have been asked to deposit their mobile phones outside and collect it while leaving the hospital,” said Rajiva Sinha.

There is sense amongst people in Kolkata and even those residing outside the state, that the West Bengal government is hiding the actual number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) which has sent two inter-ministerial central teams(IMCT) for a spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Kolkata and seven affected districts, has listed out hotspot zones in their letter to the state Chief Secretary.

The letter sent on Wednesday by Apurba Chandra, who is leading one of the IMCTs, asks for cooperation and support of a local officer to visit hotspot zones in Kolkata and the districts. These include localities, markets, hospitals and quarantine centres.