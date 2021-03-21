'Non-Hindus' not allowed, say Hindu Yuva Vahini banners outside temples in Uttarakhand

Fringe outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini has put up banners outside 150 temples in Uttarakhand's Dehradun prohibiting the entry of 'non-Hindus'. This comes days after a similar board was put outside the Dasna Devi temple in UP's Ghaziabad.

As per a report in India Today, Hindu Yuva Vahini has claimed responsibility for putting up the banners outside temples in Dehradun.

As per the banner, 'non-Hindus' who break the rule will have to deal with the situation. Hindu Yuva Vahini now plans to put up similar banners outside every temple in the state of Uttarakhand.

These banners have currently been put up outside temples in Dehradun's Chakarata Road, Sudhowala and Prem Nagar.

Uttarakhand Police have been trying to remove those banners. However, no case has been registered in this regard as of yet.