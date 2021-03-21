'Non-Hindus' not allowed, say Hindu Yuva Vahini banners outside temples in Uttarakhand

Fringe outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini has put up banners outside 150 temples in Uttarakhand's Dehradun prohibiting the entry of 'non-Hindus'. This comes days after a similar board was put outside the Dasna Devi temple in UP's Ghaziabad.
As per a report in India Today, Hindu Yuva Vahini has claimed responsibility for putting up the banners outside temples in Dehradun.
As per the banner, 'non-Hindus' who break the rule will have to deal with the situation. Hindu Yuva Vahini now plans to put up similar banners outside every temple in the state of Uttarakhand.
These banners have currently been put up outside temples in Dehradun's Chakarata Road, Sudhowala and Prem Nagar.
Uttarakhand Police have been trying to remove those banners. However, no case has been registered in this regard as of yet.
Justifying that these temples are places of faith and reverence for people who follow Sanatan Dharma, its convener Govind Wadhwa said if any "non-Hindu" enters these temples, they will be thrashed and handed over to the police.
He further said, "What is the need for people of other faiths to visit these temples? People of other faiths go to temples only to break idols and harass women. There is no other reason for them to go there. This is why we had to take this step to save our religion."
Targeting the move, the state unit of the Congress party said the BJP government in Uttarakhand is behind these banners.