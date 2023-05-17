Nomination of aldermen: Power to LG can destabilise MCD, says SC | PTI

New Delhi: Granting the lieutenant governor (LG) of Delhi the authority to nominate aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) could potentially destabilise an elected civic body, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, even as it reserved its ruling on a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government against the appointment of 10 aldermen by the LG to the MCD without the aid and advice of the Delhi government's cabinet.

The top court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwaala questioned whether the Centre considered these nominations to be of such great importance.

MCD's functioning

The functioning of the MCD is independent of the governance of the national capital and the administrator is not required to take the aid of the state government, the LG, VK Saxena, had told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

However, the apex court bench said: “Giving this power to the LG would effectively mean that he can destabilise the democratically elected municipal body.”

This is the first time since Article 239AA of the Constitution came into effect in 1991 that such a nomination has been made by the LG, bypassing the elected government, the Delhi government contended in its petition. The LG is bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers and can refer the matter to the President if there is a difference of opinion, it said.

The Supreme Court had, in March, sought the response of the Delhi LG in the matter.

“Where LG is mentioned, it means upon aid and advice of council of ministers. For 30 years, this has been followed… the meaning of 'aid and advice' is being sought to be changed like this," said senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, on Wednesday.

However, additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain countered that a practice being followed for 30 years does not make a difference if its against the law.

The court then reserved the matter for order.

The Supreme Court had in February made it clear that aldermen cannot vote in mayoral polls of the corporation.

