Noida woman who assault her house help arrested after CCTV video goes viral

ON CAMERA: Domestic help beaten by woman in Noida's Cleo County society | Screengrab

Police arrested the woman and charged her with violating the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act after CCTV footage of a woman assaulting her domestic worker out of an elevator went viral. The woman, however, has asserted her innocence and refuted the accusations made against her.

Earlier, based on a complaint by the victim's father that his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul in whose house she worked, the case registered at Phase 3 PS.

#WATCH | Domestic help beaten by a woman in Cleo County society, Noida



On basis of a man's complaint that his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul in whose house she worked, case registered at Phase 3 PS. Action to be taken on basis of evidence:ADCP Central Noida



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/nduQADNzus — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2022

ADCP Central Noida has also informed that the action to be taken on basis of evidence.

In the video, one can see how Kaul is dragging her maid.

According to the victim, Kaul used to tie her up and keep her in the house. She also used to stop her from going out, and used to beat her everyday.