Noida woman who assault her house help arrested after CCTV video goes viral

Earlier, based on a complaint by the victim's father that his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul in whose house she worked, the case registered at Phase 3 PS.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Domestic help beaten by woman in Noida's Cleo County society | Screengrab
Police arrested the woman and charged her with violating the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act after CCTV footage of a woman assaulting her domestic worker out of an elevator went viral. The woman, however, has asserted her innocence and refuted the accusations made against her.

ADCP Central Noida has also informed that the action to be taken on basis of evidence.

In the video, one can see how Kaul is dragging her maid.

According to the victim, Kaul used to tie her up and keep her in the house. She also used to stop her from going out, and used to beat her everyday.

